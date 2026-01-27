Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander warned on Tuesday that neighbouring countries would be "considered hostile" if their territory was used to attack Iran, after a U.S. carrier group arrived in Middle Eastern waters.



"Neighbouring countries are our friends, but if their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran, they will be considered hostile," Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC naval forces, was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.



AFP