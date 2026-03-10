Syria picks Kurdish military official as assistant defense minister

Syria appointed Sipan Hamo, a senior Kurdish military official, as regional assistant defense minister on Tuesday, the ministry announced, following an a deal to integrate Kurdish forces into the state.



"Sipan Hamo has been appointed Assistant Minister of Defense for the eastern region," a defence ministry official said in a statement.



Hamo, a leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, was one of the figures who negotiated with Damascus during the January clashes that saw Kurds lose swathes of territory to government troops.



AFP