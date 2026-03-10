News
Syria picks Kurdish military official as assistant defense minister
Middle East News
10-03-2026 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria picks Kurdish military official as assistant defense minister
Syria appointed Sipan Hamo, a senior Kurdish military official, as regional assistant defense minister on Tuesday, the ministry announced, following an a deal to integrate Kurdish forces into the state.
"Sipan Hamo has been appointed Assistant Minister of Defense for the eastern region," a defence ministry official said in a statement.
Hamo, a leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, was one of the figures who negotiated with Damascus during the January clashes that saw Kurds lose swathes of territory to government troops.
AFP
