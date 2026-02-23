EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran

23-02-2026 | 02:29
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged a "diplomatic solution" on Iran on Monday ahead of expected talks between Tehran and Washington, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens strikes on the country.

"We don't need another war in this region. We already have a lot," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"It is true that Iran is at its weakest point that they have been. We should be really using this time to find a diplomatic solution."

AFP



World News

Middle East News

EU

Kaja Kallas

Iran

Tehran

Washington

Donald Trump

