Lebanon FM Rajji condemns attacks on British bases in Cyprus, says they do not represent Lebanon

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji sent a message to his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos condemning attacks that targeted British military bases in Cyprus, stressing that such actions do not represent the Lebanese state or its people.



Rajji’s message came after Kombos announced that explosive-laden drones used in the attacks had been launched from Lebanon.



In the message, Rajji expressed Lebanon’s strong condemnation of the strikes, emphasizing that these actions “do not represent Lebanon as a state, people, or values.”



He stressed that Lebanon will not serve as a platform for implementing foreign agendas and urged Cyprus not to confuse the Lebanese state with groups operating outside its authority and legal framework.



The Lebanese minister also recalled a government decision classifying all military and security activities of Hezbollah as illegal, noting that the attacks on Cyprus fall precisely within this context as they were carried out outside the authority of the state and contradict its sovereign decisions.



Rajji concluded his message by expressing deep regret over what he described as “disgraceful acts,” reaffirming Lebanon’s clear and unequivocal rejection of the attacks.