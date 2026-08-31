Iran Guards say attacked US military targets in Jordan: State media

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 02:46
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Iran Guards say attacked US military targets in Jordan: State media
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Iran Guards say attacked US military targets in Jordan: State media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday they attacked U.S. military targets in Jordan, state media reported.

The Guards "targeted technical infrastructure, maintenance facilities, and enemy fighter jet positions at the U.S.-operated King Hussein and Al-Azraq airbases in Jordan" with ballistic missiles, causing "heavy damage", according to a statement published by state TV.

AFP

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