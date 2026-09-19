Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP

Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 09:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP

Fighting in southern Yemen between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-backed Houthi fighters has killed 48 people in recent hours, military sources from both sides told AFP on Saturday.
According to government military sources, 17 troops were killed, while the Houthis reported 31 of their fighters killed in the past day.
AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Houthis

LBCI Next
Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings
Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-17

63 killed in latest clashes between Yemen govt, Houthis: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-06

Houthis say attacks on Yemen forces response to 'Saudi military buildup'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-29

Yemen govt says Houthis planning to impose fees for Red Sea transit

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-03

13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Blast at Syrian military site kills 11: Defence ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-14

Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-17

FM Araghchi discusses latest regional developments with Pakistan army chief

LBCI
World News
2026-08-16

Strikes kill 12 in Russia and Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-26

Between escalation and negotiation: Lebanon’s fragile moment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

From pager attacks to buffer zones: Israel signals its regional strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Assad-era kidnappings to alleged terror plot: Lebanon uncovers cross-border network

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport: Residents to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:15

Health Ministry condemns Israeli army over burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital

LBCI
World News
15:28

Paris demands Russia 'reverse' grab of French companies' assets

LBCI
World News
15:08

US troop deaths in Iran war exceed Pentagon count by at least four, Washington Post reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More