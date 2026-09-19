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Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP
Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 09:43
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Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP
Fighting in southern Yemen between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-backed Houthi fighters has killed 48 people in recent hours, military sources from both sides told AFP on Saturday.
According to government military sources, 17 troops were killed, while the Houthis reported 31 of their fighters killed in the past day.
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