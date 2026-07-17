Iran Guards say attacked US base in Qatar to 'punish aggressor'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday that they had targeted U.S. radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar to "punish the aggressor" following overnight U.S. strikes on Iran.



"In continuation of last night's retaliatory operations, the brave fighters of the IRGC's Aerospace Force... carried out a heavy and surprise attack on the U.S. airbase at al-Udeid, Qatar, to punish the aggressor and the child-killing U.S. military," the IRGC said in a statement.



AFP