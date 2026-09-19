Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Women ran for the first time in a 10-kilometer marathon through the streets of Tehran, some without headscarves and wearing short-sleeved sportswear.



The scene underscored a push for change. Despite head coverings being distributed to participants before the race, some women did not comply, leading to some being barred from participating or facing legal and disciplinary measures.



Even before the race began, participants were asked to pledge to comply with Islamic standards, with legal and disciplinary measures threatened against athletes who violated them, according to the director general of youth and sports in Tehran province.



What happened at the race not only brought Iran’s mandatory hijab issue back into focus, but also showed that something is changing within Iranian society, even if gradually.



The situation of women in Iran, a country under the strain of war and sanctions, can no longer be reduced to a law that still mandates the hijab. The domestic scene now reflects a society seeking change while authorities remain committed to longstanding rules.



At the same time, authorities continue to support pro-government mobilizations, such as the "Fedayeen for Iran" march, in which citizens, both men and women, declared their readiness to volunteer and participate in any war the country may fight.