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Arab League chief condemns alleged Houthi attack on Mecca
Middle East News
16-09-2026 | 08:03
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Arab League chief condemns alleged Houthi attack on Mecca
Arab League Secretary General Nabil Fahmy condemned on Wednesday an alleged attempted attack by Yemen's Houthis targeting Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
"Compromising the security of Mecca and the sanctity of Islamic holy sites is a matter of extreme gravity," he said in a statement, applauding the Saudi air force's thwarting of the attack.
He warned that escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi territory "threaten the region's security and stability."
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Saudi Arabia condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' by Houthis on Mecca
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