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'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24
Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 07:38
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'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24
Aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 on Saturday reported major issues at the Saudi capital's Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, including cancellations and delays, after residents saw smoke and flames near the site.
The airport was listed under the site's maximum disruption index of 5.0, meaning the airport was seeing "major problems with long delays and several cancelled flights."
The disruption follows an overnight air raid alert issued by Saudi authorities, the first since fighting in neighbouring Yemen intensified this month.
AFP
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