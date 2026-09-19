Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 13:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis say targeted &#39;sensitive sites&#39; in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that they launched strikes targeting "sensitive sites" in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and oil facilities in the kingdom's port city of Yanbu, hours after residents reported blasts in the Saudi capital.

"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital Sana'a... the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram. 

"The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu."

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

Yemen's Houthis say targeted military facilities in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-20

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, Aramco facility

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-09

Houthis say targeted 'Saudi enemy' forces, equipment in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-25

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi oil facilities on Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Saudi says reserves right of response after Iran attacks Riyadh, east

LBCI
World News
2026-08-23

Trump hits back at Canada after retaliatory tariffs announcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-02

Information Minister: Finance Minister to visit Washington, Health Minister presents alarming figures

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Iran negotiator warns of 'endless quagmire' for US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport on fire: AFP journalist

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Black smoke, flames seen near Riyadh airport: Residents to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Without headscarves, women take part in Tehran race despite warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Yemen fighting between Houthis, govt forces kills 48: Military sources to AFP

LBCI
World News
05:45

Greenland, Denmark say they expect to sign deal with the US on the sidelines of UN General Assembly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More