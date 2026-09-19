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Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu
Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 13:23
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Houthis say targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu
Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday that they launched strikes targeting "sensitive sites" in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and oil facilities in the kingdom's port city of Yanbu, hours after residents reported blasts in the Saudi capital.
"In response to the Saudi enemy's criminal attempts to target the capital Sana'a... the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two successful military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram.
"The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu."
AFP
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Yemen
Houthis
Saudi Arabia
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