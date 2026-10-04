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Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says
Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 13:15
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Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says
Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned and Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be in charge of the ministry as acting minister, state media said on Sunday.
Reuters
Middle East News
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Oil
Mohsen Paknejad
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