Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says

Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 13:15
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Iran&#39;s oil minister resigns, state media says
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Iran's oil minister resigns, state media says

Iran's Oil Minister ‌Mohsen Paknejad has resigned and Hamid Bovard, ⁠chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be ‌in ⁠charge of the ministry as acting ⁠minister, state media said ⁠on Sunday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

​Oil

Mohsen Paknejad

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