Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



For all Lebanese citizens, whether living abroad or in Lebanon, who hold an old, non-biometric passport, it is important to know that these passports will become invalid starting Oct. 1, 2026. They must be replaced with biometric passports before that deadline.



You can identify whether your passport is an old version by checking whether it carries the biometric symbol. Old passports do not have this symbol, and their numbers begin with “RL” rather than “LR.”



Around 170,000 Lebanese citizens and expatriates hold these passports, which were issued by the Lebanese General Security between 2022 and 2023 due to the crisis and the shortage of biometric passports.



These passports now need to be replaced as their validity periods are nearing expiration. Biometric passports are also more secure and internationally recognized.



Many expatriates, particularly those seeking to obtain their passports quickly through General Security’s Public Relations Department, are concerned about potential overcrowding, as many Lebanese abroad are expected to return to renew their passports.



However, General Security says the process is smooth and quick.



Here is how it works, step by step:



Applicants should head to the Public Relations Department building in Adliyeh and take a number, as appointments are no longer available through the online platform.



They then proceed to the counter, indicate that they need an expedited passport, and go to the second floor to submit the required documents and provide fingerprints and facial biometric data. The passport is then sent for printing.



Lebanese expatriates will also be able to replace their passports in the countries where they reside.



The process has already begun in Kuwait.



There is no need for concern. Everyone will have the opportunity to replace their passport and obtain a new biometric passport valid for 10 years for adults and five years for minors.