France ready to provide support to Spain in Ceuta migrant crisis

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31-07-2026 | 07:31
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France ready to provide support to Spain in Ceuta migrant crisis
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France ready to provide support to Spain in Ceuta migrant crisis

France stands ready to help Spain tackle a sudden influx of migrants into its Ceuta territory in northern Morocco, and President Emmanuel Macron gave an order Friday to "strengthen controls at the border with Spain," a presidential aide said.

Macron said that "France stands ready to provide the Spanish authorities with any support they may need, should they request it," the aide said, also referring to support through European border agency Frontex.


AFP
 

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