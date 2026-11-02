Trump says 'at some point' US will have to give Iran 'the hammer'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his threat to resume strikes against Iran, telling a campaign rally that he may have to give Tehran "the hammer" at some unspecified time.



"And the only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can...But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer," the 80-year-old president told supporters during a rally in Iowa ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.



AFP



