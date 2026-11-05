Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth

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05-11-2026 | 00:57
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Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth
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Trump rules out firing Pentagon chief Hegseth

Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite suffering bruising midterm election losses that the U.S. president has blamed on the war against Iran.

"No, I think he's doing a very good job," Trump said when asked if he was considering replacing Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against the Islamic Republic.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Pete Hegseth

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