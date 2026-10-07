Mourners observe moment of silence to mark October 7 attack on Israel

Mourners observed a moment of silence Wednesday at sites in southern Israel attacked by Hamas three years earlier, the country's deadliest ever attack which triggered a massive Israeli offensive in Gaza.



At the site of the Nova music festival, which Hamas militants infiltrated on October 7, 2023 through cars and paragliders, family members bowed their heads at 6:29 am (0329 GMT), surrounded by portraits of victims with flowers placed underneath.



AFP