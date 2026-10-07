News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mourners observe moment of silence to mark October 7 attack on Israel
Middle East News
07-10-2026 | 00:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mourners observe moment of silence to mark October 7 attack on Israel
Mourners observed a moment of silence Wednesday at sites in southern Israel attacked by Hamas three years earlier, the country's deadliest ever attack which triggered a massive Israeli offensive in Gaza.
At the site of the Nova music festival, which Hamas militants infiltrated on October 7, 2023 through cars and paragliders, family members bowed their heads at 6:29 am (0329 GMT), surrounded by portraits of victims with flowers placed underneath.
AFP
Middle East News
observe
moment
silence
October
attack
Israel
Next
Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-07
Israel vows war with PA in case of attack on settlements similar to Oct 7
Middle East News
2026-09-07
Israel vows war with PA in case of attack on settlements similar to Oct 7
0
Middle East News
2026-10-06
Israel puts military on alert for October 7 anniversary, warns Gazans
Middle East News
2026-10-06
Israel puts military on alert for October 7 anniversary, warns Gazans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-09
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-09
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Netanyahu office says 'no warning' from UAE over October 7 attack
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Netanyahu office says 'no warning' from UAE over October 7 attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
01:30
Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Middle East News
01:30
Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
0
Middle East News
23:58
Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency
Middle East News
23:58
Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency
0
Middle East News
23:56
Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi missile north of Riyadh
Middle East News
23:56
Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi missile north of Riyadh
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Israeli strike on south Lebanon after truce announcement
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Israeli strike on south Lebanon after truce announcement
0
Middle East News
07:28
Two Saudi airports targeted on Monday as fighting with Yemen's Houthis escalates
Middle East News
07:28
Two Saudi airports targeted on Monday as fighting with Yemen's Houthis escalates
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Lebanese President condemns killing of UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-04
Lebanese President condemns killing of UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-09-30
Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November
Middle East News
2026-09-30
Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMEC Ports Club brings Lebanon's Beirut and Tripoli ports into wider trade network
2
Lebanon News
06:13
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
Lebanon News
06:13
Energy Minister Joe Saddi to boycott Cabinet sessions over EDL arrears, electricity reforms
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war fronts become election campaign focus three years after October 7
4
World News
06:06
Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency
World News
06:06
Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency
5
World News
11:42
Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
World News
11:42
Trump blames France unrest on 'mass migration,' Islam
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:38
Aoun says Beirut and Tripoli ports joining IMEC Ports Club is key step for Lebanon
7
World News
07:21
EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag
World News
07:21
EU parliament head takes 'extremely seriously' claim lawmaker toppled Israeli flag
8
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon's Environment Minister meets French ambassador to discuss expanding environmental cooperation, partnerships and investment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More