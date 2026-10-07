Iran's military chief of staff says October 7 'accelerated decline' of Israel

Middle East News
07-10-2026 | 07:07
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Iran&#39;s military chief of staff says October 7 &#39;accelerated decline&#39; of Israel
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Iran's military chief of staff says October 7 'accelerated decline' of Israel

The Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 has accelerated Israel's decline, the chief of staff for Iran's armed forces said Wednesday, as Israelis marked the third anniversary of the deadliest day in their country's history.

"The Resistance Front turned its defensive strategy into an offensive strategy for the legitimate defence of the Palestinian people and their land, and accelerated the decline of the Zionist regime," Ali Abdollahi said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

military

chief

staff

October

'accelerated

decline'

Israel

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