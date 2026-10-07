Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency

Middle East News
06-10-2026 | 23:58
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Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency
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Houthis target Aden airport: Yemen govt news agency

Iran-backed Houthis targeted the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden with missiles and drones, the country's government news agency Saba reported Wednesday.

"The terrorist Houthi militias targeted Aden International Airport with two ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones," Saba wrote on X.

AFP

Middle East News

target

airport:

Yemen

agency

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