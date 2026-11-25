Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday gave initial approval for a bill to create a state commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.



In a preliminary reading, 65 members of parliament voted in favour and 50 against the bill put forward by the party of prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot, who described the legislation as "essential to uncovering the truth and drawing the lessons needed to safeguard Israel's security".



AFP