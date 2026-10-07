Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday they had targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital with a ballistic missile, the latest in repeated salvos aimed at the site.



"Our armed forces have just targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. The strike was accurate, by God's grace, and led to a disruption of air traffic at the airport," said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree in a statement on X.



In a separate post the Houthis said they also targeted an area near the airport in the interim government capital of Aden.



AFP