Iran executed a man convicted of passing missile ‌site intelligence to Israel during the 12-day war, according to the judiciary.Iran's judiciary-run ⁠Mizan news agency said Hossein Pedaran was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage ‌and ⁠intelligence cooperation with Israel.It said Pedaran had provided Israel's Mossad intelligence ⁠service with information on sensitive military sites in ⁠the central province of Isfahan, and ⁠had carried out the espionage for financial gain.Reuters