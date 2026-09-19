Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, judiciary says

Middle East News
19-09-2026 | 05:50
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Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel&#39;s Mossad, judiciary says
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Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, judiciary says

Iran executed a man convicted of passing missile ‌site intelligence to Israel during the 12-day war, according to the judiciary.

Iran's judiciary-run ⁠Mizan news agency said Hossein Pedaran was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage ‌and ⁠intelligence cooperation with Israel.

It said Pedaran had provided Israel's Mossad intelligence ⁠service with information on sensitive military sites in ⁠the central province of Isfahan, and ⁠had carried out the espionage for financial gain.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

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