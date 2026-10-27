Gadi Eisenkot, the main election challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday that the initial exit polls from the country's pivotal vote showed a "complete lack of confidence" in the veteran premier.



"The initial exit poll results indicate a complete lack of confidence in Netanyahu and the October 7 government," Eisenkot said. Israel's current opposition chief Yair Lapid said Netanyahu's bloc had suffered a "crushing defeat," while left-wing leader Yair Golan said the public had "fired the Netanyahu government."



AFP



