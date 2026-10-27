Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 16:41
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Israel&#39;s Eisenkot says election results show &#39;lack of confidence&#39; in Netanyahu
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Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot, the main election challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday that the initial exit polls from the country's pivotal vote showed a "complete lack of confidence" in the veteran premier.

"The initial exit poll results indicate a complete lack of confidence in Netanyahu and the October 7 government," Eisenkot said. Israel's current opposition chief Yair Lapid said Netanyahu's bloc had suffered a "crushing defeat," while left-wing leader Yair Golan said the public had "fired the Netanyahu government."

AFP

Middle East News

Gadi Eisenkot

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

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