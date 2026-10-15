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Iran's military says oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Oman
Middle East News
15-10-2026 | 09:07
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Iran's military says oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Oman
Iran's military on Thursday said an oil tanker had caught fire in the Gulf of Oman as it was attempting to pass through an area deemed prohibited, according to state television.
"A few hours ago... surveillance teams of the army's navy identified a non-compliant oil tanker that had caught fire," state television cited a military statement as saying. "The offending tanker had switched off its tracking systems and was attempting to pass through the prohibited area," it added.
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