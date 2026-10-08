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Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 03:52
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Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
Several explosions echoed across the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, AFP journalists heard, during the war between the kingdom and Houthi fighters in Yemen.
The Iran-backed group has claimed repeated attacks targeting Riyadh airport in recent days along with salvos aimed at critical infrastructure and military sites elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
AFP
Middle East News
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Syria considers help in Yemen war after Saudi airports come under Houthi fire
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