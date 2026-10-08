Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 03:52
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Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
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Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

Several explosions echoed across the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, AFP journalists heard, during the war between the kingdom and Houthi fighters in Yemen.

The Iran-backed group has claimed repeated attacks targeting Riyadh airport in recent days along with salvos aimed at critical infrastructure and military sites elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

AFP

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