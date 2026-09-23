White House denies report US is considering a diesel export ban

World News
23-09-2026 | 15:31
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White House denies report US is considering a diesel export ban
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White House denies report US is considering a diesel export ban

A White House official on Wednesday denied a news report that ‌said the U.S. is preparing a 90-day ban of diesel exports in an attempt to control record prices for fuel widely used by farms, trains and trucks.

Diesel prices have shot ⁠to records over $6.50 a gallon as the wars in Iran and Ukraine constrain deliveries of oil and fuel products, a political risk for President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said earlier that such a ban would not work and could boost gasoline ‌and ⁠jet fuel prices, and that the U.S. was discussing voluntary measures.

After the Politico report said the U.S. was preparing a 90-day ban on the exports, Wright said ⁠nobody is considering a flat ban on shipments of the fuel.

"What's being discussed is what's the most ⁠efficient way to get more diesel into the United States of America, and continue maximum ⁠flows of gasoline and jet fuel," Wright said without offering more details.

Reuters

World News

United States

White House

Diesel

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