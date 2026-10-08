Attacks on tankers in Hormuz hit highest of any week since start of Iran war, sources say

Attacks on tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz hit their highest last week of any week since the Iran war began, according to maritime security sources tracking incidents, amid a bigger export push by Gulf producers.



Attacks, attempted attacks and harassment activity including drone overflights, surveillance and hailing using VHF radio by Iran's Revolutionary Guards have persisted in the strait, the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in a note on Sunday.



"These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s ⁠intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels," the JMIC said.







Reuters