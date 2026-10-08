Syria considers help in Yemen war after Saudi airports come under Houthi fire

Syria may deploy troops to help Saudi Arabia fight Yemen's Houthis, a U.S. official and a Syrian defense official said, as the Iran-aligned group steps up its missile and drone attacks on the kingdom, killing three people at Saudi airports this week.



The possible entry of Syrian forces into the battle, an overspill of the U.S.-Iran conflict, shows how Yemen's reignited civil war has added new chaos to a region already aflame, and risks drawing regional states into grueling mountain fighting.



Saudi Arabia has pushed for support from allied nations, including Turkey and Pakistan, even if only in a logistical or purely defensive capacity, an effort made more urgent by the Houthi strikes on its infrastructure such as this week's deadly airport attack.







Reuters