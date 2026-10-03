Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP

Loud explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, AFP correspondents in the city said, as the Houthis reported airstrikes in the area by Saudi-backed government forces.



One correspondent heard at least five blasts in different areas, while another saw two warplanes firing missiles on the city. Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated media outlet, reported "Saudi aggression" against the capital, without providing details.







AFP