Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP

Middle East News
03-10-2026 | 06:44
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Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP
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Loud explosions heard in Yemen capital: AFP

Loud explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, AFP correspondents in the city said, as the Houthis reported airstrikes in the area by Saudi-backed government forces.

One correspondent heard at least five blasts in different areas, while another saw two warplanes firing missiles on the city. Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-affiliated media outlet, reported "Saudi aggression" against the capital, without providing details.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Yemen

Capital

AFP

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