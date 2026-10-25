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Saudi forces say intercepted 10 Houthi missiles fired at southern region
Middle East News
25-10-2026 | 06:10
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Saudi forces say intercepted 10 Houthi missiles fired at southern region
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday that it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.
"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," Turki Al-Malki said in a post on X.
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Houthis say targeted three Saudi airports, oil facilities, pipeline in past day
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