Saudi forces say intercepted two Houthi missiles fired at Yanbu, Taif

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced on Saturday that it had intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthis towards its western provinces of Taiz and Yanbu.



Earlier, the Saudi civil defence agency issued alerts for four western areas of the country including Yanbu and Taif. The former is a major oil export hub on the Red Sea coast that has allowed Riyadh to bypass Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



AFP