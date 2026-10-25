Israel holds major military drill as election tensions rise over security and economic fears

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israelis woke up to the roar of aircraft and the sound of artillery fire, just 48 hours before parliamentary elections described as the most consequential in the country's history.

The sounds did not come from an actual conflict but from a large-scale military exercise across northern and central Israel, simulating a surprise attack on multiple fronts involving coordinated strikes and cross-border infiltrations — a scenario that has become a major concern for both Israeli authorities and the public.

Security fears have become a key element of the election campaign, alongside heated verbal exchanges between rival candidates during televised appearances.

Beyond security concerns, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised another issue on Friday when he suggested turning to cryptocurrencies to protect Israel's economy from potential international sanctions.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from political opponents and more than 100 economists, including several Nobel laureates.

Israel's central bank also issued a rare statement, warning that cryptocurrencies are not a means of circumventing sanctions. Instead, it stressed that Israel should seek to avoid sanctions and preserve its economic relationships with international partners.

Concerns over Israel's global economic standing and the risk of international isolation have become prominent election issues, adding to challenges linked to Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iran and Syria.

Regarding Syria, Israel issued a warning to the Syrian government that it would not tolerate any attempt to harm the Druze community in Sweida.

The issue is another element Netanyahu is relying on to attract votes from Israel's Druze community and improve his electoral prospects.