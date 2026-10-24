Houthis say targeted three Saudi airports, oil facilities, pipeline in past day

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday said they targeted a range of Saudi assets in the past 24 hours, listing three airports including capital Riyadh's, two oil facilities, a pipeline and an air base.



Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted "King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, in two phases", the airports in Dammam in the east and Najran in the south. The group also targeted the southern Khamis Mushait air base as well as "crude oil pumping stations and the crude oil pipeline from east to west."







AFP