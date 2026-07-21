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Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
Lebanon News
21-07-2026 | 15:53
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Trump authorizes resumption of direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting with Aoun
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would allow the resumption of direct flights by U.S. airlines to Lebanon following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "After meeting with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, who has done a remarkable job working to transform his Country, I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all U.S. airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land."
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