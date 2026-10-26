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Officials from Mecca pact countries to meet Iranian officials on Monday: Reuters
Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 02:13
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Officials from Mecca pact countries to meet Iranian officials on Monday: Reuters
Top officials from the Mecca Pact countries Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional coordination, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The Turkish head of intelligence will also join, one of the people said.
The deputy secretary of Iran's top security body, Ali Bagheri Kani, told state TV that Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid, Pakistan's Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would visit Tehran for consultations with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on regional security.
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