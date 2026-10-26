Iran says outcome of Israeli elections 'makes no difference'

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 03:45
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Iran says outcome of Israeli elections &#39;makes no difference&#39;
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Iran says outcome of Israeli elections 'makes no difference'

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that the outcome of the Israeli elections in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tight race will make "no difference."

"It makes no difference to us who, in these elections, takes the helm of a regime that has brought nothing but violence and massacres to our region," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing, a day ahead of the Israeli legislative polls.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Elections

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