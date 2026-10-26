Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after 'first' meeting: State media

Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 12:07
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Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after &#39;first&#39; meeting: State media
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Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after 'first' meeting: State media

Iran and the three countries party to the Mecca defense pact agreed to continue talks after a "first" meeting in Tehran, Iranian state television said on Monday.

The meeting brought Iran together with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey -- recent signatories to the Mecca pact -- and they "agreed to continue discussions to strengthen cooperation... including on regional peace and security," the broadcaster said.



AFP
 

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Iran

Mecca

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Countries

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