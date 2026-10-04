Turkey says Mecca pact committee to meet in Riyadh on October 5

A committee of the Mecca defence pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will hold talks in ‌Riyadh on Monday, with Turkish ministers among those attending, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Sunday.



"The meeting will address recent developments in the region and the stage reached in the Alliance’s ⁠institutionalisation efforts," the Turkish statement said.



It said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and ⁠chief of the general staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu would attend the meeting of the ⁠pact's strategic political and defence committee, along with officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



Reuters