Jordan says killed more than 20 jihadists in strikes on Syria

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 05:18
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Jordan says killed more than 20 jihadists in strikes on Syria
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Jordan says killed more than 20 jihadists in strikes on Syria

Jordan said Tuesday it had killed more than 20 jihadists in strikes on Syria conducted the day before, in retaliation for a deadly attack on a church.

"The preliminary results of these operations indicate significant losses among Daesh's ranks -- estimated at more than 20 fighters -- and the destruction of a large weapons depot belonging to the organization," government spokesman Mohammed Al Momani said, referring to the Islamic State group.



AFP

Middle East News

Jordan

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Jihadists

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