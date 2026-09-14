President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt on Tuesday, the presidency said, against the backdrop of fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed government.



The presidency said there would be "a bilateral meeting between the two leaders". The visit comes after a week-long Houthi offensive that culminated in the Iran-backed group capturing Yemen's Red Sea coast, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait, through which Saudi oil transits.



AFP