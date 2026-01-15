ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video

15-01-2026 | 03:54
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video

Four International Space Station (ISS) crewmembers splashed down in the Pacific Ocean early Thursday, video footage from NASA showed, after a medical issue prompted their mission to be cut short.

American astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japan's Kimiya Yui landed off the coast of San Diego about 12:41 a.m. (0841 GMT), marking the first-ever medical evacuation from the ISS.

