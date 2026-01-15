News
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
World News
15-01-2026 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
Four International Space Station (ISS) crewmembers splashed down in the Pacific Ocean early Thursday, video footage from NASA showed, after a medical issue prompted their mission to be cut short.
American astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, and Japan's Kimiya Yui landed off the coast of San Diego about 12:41 a.m. (0841 GMT), marking the first-ever medical evacuation from the ISS.
AFP
World News
International Space Station
Pacific Ocean
NASA
Next
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
Russia says concerned by NATO deployments in Greenland
Previous
