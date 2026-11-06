Yemen's Houthi rebels said Saudi strikes on a vegetable market in Taiz Province on Friday killed 20 people, while local authorities accused the Iran-backed group of being behind the attack.



"Saudi enemy aircraft targeted with several missiles the vegetable market in Al-Waziya city, resulting in the death of 20 citizens and the injury of 10 others," the Houthis' health ministry spokesman Anis al-Asbahi said in remarks carried by their Saba news agency.



Local authorities however blamed the strikes on the Houthis and said "military aircraft did not launch any aerial operations."







AFP