Yemen carried out 20 strikes on Houthi targets in Taiz province, spokesperson says

The military spokesperson for Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Friday that warplanes carried out 20 strikes over the past three hours targeting Houthi movements, personnel, vehicles and military equipment in Taiz province.



The strikes come amid the most serious escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis since a U.N.-brokered truce largely halted cross-border attacks in 2022.



Unchallenged occupation of southwestern Yemen's Taiz would give the Houthis full control over the country's north, a tighter grip ⁠on the Red Sea coast and easier access to the south and the southern port city of Aden, seat of the government.







Reuters