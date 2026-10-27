Israel election commission rejects Netanyahu party bid to extend voting

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 14:48
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Israel election commission rejects Netanyahu party bid to extend voting
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Israel election commission rejects Netanyahu party bid to extend voting

Israel's Central Elections Committee on Tuesday rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party to extend voting beyond 10 p.m. (2000 GMT).

"High nationwide turnout across all sectors of society reflects strong public engagement in the democratic process, and no need to extend voting hours was identified," a commission statement said.

AFP

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