Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed

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12-09-2026 | 00:58
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Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed
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Axios: Next round of Lebanon-Israel talks postponed

Talks between Israel and Lebanon that were scheduled to take place in Rome next week have been postponed, Axios reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.

The talks will instead be held in October, Axios said, citing a source.

The outlet said Jewish holidays, the Paris conference and preparations for the United Nations General Assembly prevented participants from meeting in Rome.

According to Axios, the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington are expected to meet.

Reuters

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Israel's Ali al-Taher operation ends: Questions over Hezbollah's response remain
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