Party of main Netanyahu challenger opposes bid to extend Israel voting hours

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 12:20
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Party of main Netanyahu challenger opposes bid to extend Israel voting hours
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Party of main Netanyahu challenger opposes bid to extend Israel voting hours

The party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main election challenger said it "firmly opposes" a call from the premier's party to extend voting hours on Tuesday, calling it a pretext for a future challenge to the poll's legitimacy.

"No exceptional incident has occurred that would justify granting this request, which is intended to lay the groundwork for allegations challenging the integrity of the election, continuing the lies Netanyahu has been spreading since this morning," ex-army chief Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot

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