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First Israeli election exit polls show narrow edge for opposition
Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 16:17
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First Israeli election exit polls show narrow edge for opposition
The first exit polls from Israel's elections showed the opposition bloc with a slight edge over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp as voting ended Tuesday, but still shy of an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
The country's main pollsters -- Channels 11, 12 and 13 -- projected the opposition bloc to win between 52 and 54 seats, and Netanyahu's bloc to win around 50, although his Likud would be the largest single party in the parliament, with 24 or 25 seats.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
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