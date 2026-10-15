New bridge between China, North Korea opens: AFP

World News
15-10-2026 | 03:09
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New bridge between China, North Korea opens: AFP
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New bridge between China, North Korea opens: AFP

A new bridge linking China and North Korea that is set to deepen economic ties between the Asian giant and its isolated neighbor opened on Thursday, AFP reporters at the scene said.

Trucks bearing the North Korean and Chinese flags began passing in both directions late morning over the 3,026-metre (9,927-feet) New Yalu River vehicle bridge, 12 years after it was completed.



AFP
 

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