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62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
Middle East News
28-10-2026 | 03:54
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62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
With 62% of the votes counted in Israel’s election, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc was leading with 53 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc had 48 seats.
Arab parties were projected to hold 19 seats, according to the latest results.
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62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
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