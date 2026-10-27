Israel FM says opposition celebrations 'premature' after exit polls show lead

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said opposition celebrations were "premature" after initial exit polls in Tuesday's election showed it with a slight edge over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc led by Likud.



"The celebrations on the left are premature. The smugness of the biased commentators -- ridiculous. One thing seems quite clear: (Netanyahu's) Likud is the largest party in Israel," he said on X, posting a video showing Likud's first election win in 1977.



AFP



